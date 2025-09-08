Deadly police shooting in Phoenix; body found on hiking trail | Nightly Roundup

article

Armed robbery suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix; body found along Camelback Mountain trail; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 8, 2025.

1. Deadly police shooting in Phoenix

What we know:

Officials say an armed robbery suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

The backstory:

According to a Phoenix Police sergeant at the scene, the incident began to unfold at around noon, when officers were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Fillmore for an armed robbery report. Eventually, the car involved in the incident was found near 35th AVenue and Washington.

2. Man dead following incident at the Grand Canyon

(Photo Courtesy: National Park Service)

What we know:

A Colorado man has died after a vehicle drove off the Grand Canyon on Sept. 7.

What we don't know:

National Park Service officials did not say what caused the vehicle to go over the rim with the man inside.

3. SRP reminds customer of bill assistance programs

What we know:

With summer temperatures persisting, SRP is reminding families about assistance programs to help pay their utility bills.

Dig deeper:

SRP announced that its summer disconnection moratorium, which prevented customers from being disconnected for nonpayment during July and August, would end on Sept. 9. The utility will continue to have a moratorium during any National Weather Service extreme heat warnings.

4. Body found on Phoenix hiking trail

What we know:

A dead person was found on Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Big picture view:

The discovery, according to officials, was made just off Echo Canyon Trail at around 2:00 p.m.

5. Thousands of pounds of meat seized in unlicensed vendor crackdown

What we know:

Maricopa County officials said from May to July of this year, they seized over 7,000 pounds of unsafe meat in connection with 55 food-related complaints.

What they're saying:

"The vendors in question are generally set up near sidewalks and in parking lots promoting the sale of ‘tacos al pastor,'" read a portion of the statement. "The ‘tacos al pastor’ meat is set up on a vertical rotisserie called a ‘trompo,’ or spinning top. The meat is shaved directly from the rotisserie into the taco. If the trompo is set up outdoors with temporary equipment (i.e., popup tent, folding tables), it is likely to be unpermitted and may have the potential to cause illness."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

