SRP reminds customers of utility bill assistance programs

The Brief Due to prolonged high temperatures, SRP is reminding customers about utility assistance programs to help with increased bills. The utility's summer disconnection moratorium will end on Sept. 9, and customers are encouraged to seek help through SRP or nonprofit partners like AZCEND to avoid a disruption in service.



With summer temperatures persisting, SRP is reminding families about assistance programs to help pay their utility bills.

The prolonged heat has led to higher utility costs, which can strain household budgets.

What we know:

"Most often we get families that maybe are doing just fine. They're covering their utility bill every single month and then a crisis hits unexpectedly," said Ariel Ackerman of AZCEND, a nonprofit that helps residents in Chandler and Gilbert with everything from food to utility assistance. "We come help work them through that crisis and regain that stability."

SRP announced that its summer disconnection moratorium, which prevented customers from being disconnected for nonpayment during July and August, would end on Sept. 9. The utility will continue to have a moratorium during any National Weather Service extreme heat warnings.

Local perspective:

Valentina Garcia, a customer who fell behind on her payments, said she sought assistance to ensure her family and their food stayed safe. With help from AZCEND, she was able to get her utility bills back on track.

SRP spokesperson Jackie Castrellon emphasized the importance of seeking help early.

"A lot of times our customers have that anxiety of not wanting to address the bill, for whatever reason. Something might be going on at home, we don't know," Castrellon said. "It's really important to come visit sooner than later so we can start that process and AZCEND can get that application going."

Customers can find more information about energy assistance programs on SRP's website or through AZCEND.