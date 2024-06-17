Deadly shooting in Avondale; IRS tax deadline l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

By
Published  June 17, 2024 9:52am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting in the west Valley, some Americans face a Monday IRS tax deadline, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 17.

1. Suspect in custody after man shot, killed

Shooting in Avondale leaves man dead, suspect in custody
A suspect is in custody following a shooting early Monday morning near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road that left a man dead.

2. IRS tax deadline: Here's what to know

If you owe the IRS estimated taxes, Monday is the deadline
Monday, June 17 is an IRS tax deadline. Here’s what to know about second-quarter estimated payments due for some American taxpayers.

3. Preston Lord murder case latest

Preston Lord murder case: Hearing set for June 17

4. Warning label for social media?

US surgeon general calls for tobacco-style warning label on social media platforms
Warning labels on social media platforms reminding users of its associated mental health harms for adolescents should be required, the U.S. surgeon general said.

5. Violent weekend across U.S.

At least four mass shootings took place round the country over the weekend
The latest shootings are among more than 200 mass shootings that have occurred in 2024.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: A warm start to the week
Phoenix's high on Monday is expected to be 106°F. Temps could reach 114°F by Friday.