Deadly shooting in Avondale; IRS tax deadline l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting in the west Valley, some Americans face a Monday IRS tax deadline, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 17.
1. Suspect in custody after man shot, killed
A suspect is in custody following a shooting early Monday morning near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road that left a man dead.
2. IRS tax deadline: Here's what to know
Monday, June 17 is an IRS tax deadline. Here’s what to know about second-quarter estimated payments due for some American taxpayers.
3. Preston Lord murder case latest
Preston Lord murder case: Hearing set for June 17
4. Warning label for social media?
Warning labels on social media platforms reminding users of its associated mental health harms for adolescents should be required, the U.S. surgeon general said.
5. Violent weekend across U.S.
The latest shootings are among more than 200 mass shootings that have occurred in 2024.
Today's weather
Phoenix's high on Monday is expected to be 106°F. Temps could reach 114°F by Friday.