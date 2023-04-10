Deadly drive-by shooting investigation underway in Phoenix

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near 29th Avenue and Madison Street.

Sgt. Melissa Soliz says just before 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a call about shots fired and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died on the way to an area hospital for treatment. His name was not released.

"Early information indicates the man was sitting in the front of his residence when an unknown suspect drove by in a vehicle and began shooting at the victim. The suspect left the area in a vehicle and remains outstanding," said Soliz.

Police have not released any details about a potential suspect in this case, or what led up to the shooting.

We have learned that back in February, there was a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the same home where April 10's shooting took place. At the time, police were working to arrest a 47-year-old man that had stolen a U-Haul truck. The suspect pulled out a gun and that's when police opened fire, killing the suspect. No officers were injured.

This is a developing story.

Map of the crime scene area