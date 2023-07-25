Deadly shooting investigation underway in Youngtown, suspect search continues

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of 111th and Missouri avenues about a shooting during the early morning hours of July 25.

"Initial information is that there was an argument between two subjects resulting in one of them being shot. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The other individual fled the scene and is still outstanding," said Sgt. Calbert Gillett.

MCSO says it's unknown at this time how the two individuals knew each other.

No names, or a suspect description, have been released in this case.

Map of the area