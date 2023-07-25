Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Youngtown, suspect search continues

Published 
Updated 6:28AM
MCSO investigates fatal shooting in Youngtown

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of 111th and Missouri avenues about a shooting during the early morning hours of July 25.

"Initial information is that there was an argument between two subjects resulting in one of them being shot. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The other individual fled the scene and is still outstanding," said Sgt. Calbert Gillett.

MCSO says it's unknown at this time how the two individuals knew each other.

No names, or a suspect description, have been released in this case.

