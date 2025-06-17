Deadly shooting in northern Arizona; Valley woman sentenced for husband's murder l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Snowflake-Taylor PD; MCSO; Yuma County Sheriff)
Two people were found shot and killed in a northern Arizona neighborhood; an East Valley woman was sentenced to prison for her husband's murder; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 17.
1. Deadly double shooting
Investigators are looking into what led up to a "tragic and disturbing" deadly shooting in northern Arizona on June 15.
2. Woman sentenced for husband's death
A 52-year-old woman has been sentenced to decades behind bars, according to MCAO, after she pleaded guilty to second degree murder in connection with her husband's death.
3. AZ man accused of attempted murder
Mubarak Prince, 51, allegedly opened fire at a Yuma County Sheriff's Office helicopter with deputies on board. Prince is accused of attempted murder.
4. ‘Nothing short of a miracle’
Goodyear Police Officer Dakota Berry is being lauded as a hero after saving a Goodyear Fire Captain's daughter on I-10 in May. Berry was on his way back to Goodyear after booking a suspect into jail when he happened upon the crash.
5. Minnesota lawmaker shootings
Trump told reporters he wasn’t calling Minnesota’s governor Tim Walz after the lawmakers shooting, calling Walz "slick" and "whacked out" and saying a call would "waste time."
Today's weather
Hot temps continue on Tuesday in the Valley. We'll see a high near 111°F.