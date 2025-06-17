Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley
8
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonto Basin
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Deadly shooting in northern Arizona; Valley woman sentenced for husband's murder l Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 17, 2025 9:58am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Snowflake-Taylor PD; MCSO; Yuma County Sheriff)

Two people were found shot and killed in a northern Arizona neighborhood; an East Valley woman was sentenced to prison for her husband's murder; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 17.

1. Deadly double shooting

Featured

'Tragic and disturbing' shooting investigated in northern Arizona
article

'Tragic and disturbing' shooting investigated in northern Arizona

Investigators are looking into what led up to a "tragic and disturbing" deadly shooting in northern Arizona on June 15.

2. Woman sentenced for husband's death

Featured

Woman sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering her husband: MCAO
article

Woman sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering her husband: MCAO

A 52-year-old woman has been sentenced to decades behind bars, according to MCAO, after she pleaded guilty to second degree murder in connection with her husband's death.

3. AZ man accused of attempted murder

Featured

Arizona man allegedly shot at sheriff's helicopter with deputies on board
article

Arizona man allegedly shot at sheriff's helicopter with deputies on board

Mubarak Prince, 51, allegedly opened fire at a Yuma County Sheriff's Office helicopter with deputies on board. Prince is accused of attempted murder.

4. ‘Nothing short of a miracle’

Featured

Goodyear Fire Capt. says officer's rescue of his daughter was a 'miracle'
article

Goodyear Fire Capt. says officer's rescue of his daughter was a 'miracle'

Goodyear Police Officer Dakota Berry is being lauded as a hero after saving a Goodyear Fire Captain's daughter on I-10 in May. Berry was on his way back to Goodyear after booking a suspect into jail when he happened upon the crash.

5. Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Featured

Lawmakers shootings: Trump says calling Walz would ‘waste time’
article

Lawmakers shootings: Trump says calling Walz would ‘waste time’

Trump told reporters he wasn’t calling Minnesota’s governor Tim Walz after the lawmakers shooting, calling Walz "slick" and "whacked out" and saying a call would "waste time."

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning extended in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning extended in Phoenix

Hot temps continue on Tuesday in the Valley. We'll see a high near 111°F.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews