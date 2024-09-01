Expand / Collapse search
Deadly shooting at Phoenix construction site; monsoon takes over Phoenix area | Nightly Roundup

Updated  September 1, 2024 7:58pm MST
Construction site shooting; monsoon in AZ | Nightly Roundup

From a Phoenix construction worker being shot and killed, to a strong monsoon storm flooding some Valley roads, here are tonight's top stories.

A Phoenix construction site became the center of a homicide investigation after a worker was shot and killed and another is fighting for his life.

We're tracking weather in the Phoenix area as a monsoon storm swept through Sunday afternoon.

A bomb threat in Chandler has some residents evacuating their homes on Sunday night, the police department said. The threat is in the area of Rural Road and Joshua Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 1.

A NASA astronaut at the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday reported hearing a "strange noise" coming from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft just days before it is set to leave the station and return to Earth on autopilot.

Labor Day weekend means people are traveling from out of town to visit the Valley and one of the activities they may want to t