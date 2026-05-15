Deadly West Valley triple shooting; strip mall roof collapse caught on camera l Morning News Brief

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From a triple shooting in a West Valley neighborhood that left one person dead to the partial roof collapse at a Phoenix strip mall that was caught on camera, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 15.

1. Deadly triple shooting in West Valley neighborhood

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2. Roof collapse caught on camera

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3. Singer, actress charged in fatal shooting dies

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4. $200K reward offered in Monica Witt case

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5. "Mr. Glossip now has the chance to taste freedom"

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