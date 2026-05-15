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Deadly West Valley triple shooting; strip mall roof collapse caught on camera l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 15, 2026 9:54am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 15, 2026. (KSAZ-TV)

From a triple shooting in a West Valley neighborhood that left one person dead to the partial roof collapse at a Phoenix strip mall that was caught on camera, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 15.

1. Deadly triple shooting in West Valley neighborhood

Featured

Buckeye triple shooting: 1 killed, 2 injured; suspect in custody
article

Buckeye triple shooting: 1 killed, 2 injured; suspect in custody

A suspect has been taken into custody following a triple shooting near Miller and Warner roads that left one person dead and two others hurt.

2. Roof collapse caught on camera

Featured

Phoenix strip mall roof collapse: Surveillance video captures thundering crash
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Phoenix strip mall roof collapse: Surveillance video captures thundering crash

The front façade of a north Phoenix building housing a restaurant and hookah lounge collapsed near Greenway and Cave Creek roads. No injuries were reported in the noon-hour incident.

3. Singer, actress charged in fatal shooting dies

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Claudine Longet, singer and actress who shot Olympic skier Spider Sabich, dies
article

Claudine Longet, singer and actress who shot Olympic skier Spider Sabich, dies

French singer and actor Claudine Longet has died at age 84. She became infamous after being charged with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, Olympic skier Vladimir "Spider" Sabich, in 1976.

4. $200K reward offered in Monica Witt case

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FBI offering $200K reward for former counterintelligence agent charged for spying for Iran
article

FBI offering $200K reward for former counterintelligence agent charged for spying for Iran

Monica Witt, an ex-U.S. service member and counterintelligence agent, is accused of providing classified national defense information to Iran.

5. "Mr. Glossip now has the chance to taste freedom"

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Oklahoma death row inmate released from prison after 30 years, awaiting retrial
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Oklahoma death row inmate released from prison after 30 years, awaiting retrial

A man who has been on Oklahoma’s death row for decades has been released from prison and is awaiting a new trial.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/15/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/15/26

Happy Friday! Highs are dropping back into the 90s over the next several days in the Valley.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews