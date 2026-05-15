Deadly West Valley triple shooting; strip mall roof collapse caught on camera l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 15, 2026. (KSAZ-TV)
From a triple shooting in a West Valley neighborhood that left one person dead to the partial roof collapse at a Phoenix strip mall that was caught on camera, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 15.
1. Deadly triple shooting in West Valley neighborhood
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A suspect has been taken into custody following a triple shooting near Miller and Warner roads that left one person dead and two others hurt.
2. Roof collapse caught on camera
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The front façade of a north Phoenix building housing a restaurant and hookah lounge collapsed near Greenway and Cave Creek roads. No injuries were reported in the noon-hour incident.
3. Singer, actress charged in fatal shooting dies
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French singer and actor Claudine Longet has died at age 84. She became infamous after being charged with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, Olympic skier Vladimir "Spider" Sabich, in 1976.
4. $200K reward offered in Monica Witt case
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Monica Witt, an ex-U.S. service member and counterintelligence agent, is accused of providing classified national defense information to Iran.
5. "Mr. Glossip now has the chance to taste freedom"
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A man who has been on Oklahoma’s death row for decades has been released from prison and is awaiting a new trial.
A look at today's weather
Happy Friday! Highs are dropping back into the 90s over the next several days in the Valley.
Click here for full forecast