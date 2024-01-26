Deaf woman killed in Surprise fire; family urges deaf-friendly fire alarms

New information on the death of a deaf woman in Surprise was released on Jan. 26.

The woman, Cynthia Minter, was killed in a house fire two weeks ago. The home reportedly did not have special smoke detectors with lights that can alert a deaf person to an emergency.

According to Minter's family, she was found next to her bed. Family members previously had a conversation with her about updating her smoke detectors with flashing lights, but Minter thought they would be too expensive.

Meanwhile, the family is picking up the pieces after the deadly fire.

"There is very little left to [keep], but we are going to try," said Grace Minter.

Grace is Minter's daughter, along with Bonnie Minter Biser. In her life, Minter had left a positive mark on many people she met.

"No matter the distance, she would bring us together with hugs and kisses," said Bonnie.

Minter was 82 when she died, Born deaf, she became a social butterfly, and had a long career at American Express. Later in life, Minter loved arts and crafts, as well as crossword puzzles. She was devoted to her husband for 57 years, and taught her daughters to embrace being deaf, and not be ashamed of it.

"Mom always made us feel proud that we are deaf, of our community and our family," said Bonnie. "We have a rich history of deafness in our family."

The family is sad, but vows to move forward, just like Cynthia would’ve wanted.

"We do miss her always in our hearts and mind, and with lovely, wonderful memories," said Bonnie. "I'm sure Mom would want us to keep moving forward. She believed and moving forward when dad passed away. We’re going to take it. We’re gonna move forward in a positive way. "

The family is also urging government, businesses, schools and more to install smoke detectors with flashing lights, so that the deaf community knows when an emergency is happening.