Death investigation involving juvenile underway at Old Town Scottsdale hotel

Police say they are investigating the death of a juvenile on Jan. 31 at a hotel in Old Town Scottsdale.

The death investigation is underway at the Extended Stay America hotel near Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard.

"We are in the early stages of a death investigation involving a juvenile," police said in a statement to FOX 10. "Further details will be provided at a later time."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP