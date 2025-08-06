Deaths linked to Legionnaires' disease outbreak; 'Walking Dead' actress dies l Morning News Brief

article

From an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that left two people dead in New York to a "Walking Dead" actress who has passed away, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 6.

1. Second death reported from NY outbreak

Featured article

2. Rest in peace

Featured article

3. San Tan Valley's incorporation vote

Featured article

4. Deadly AZ plane crash

Featured article

5. Grim discovery

Featured article

Today's weather