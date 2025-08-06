Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, East Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Globe/Miami, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Deaths linked to Legionnaires' disease outbreak; 'Walking Dead' actress dies l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 6, 2025 10:01am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix


The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. (Getty Images; Navajo PD)

From an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that left two people dead in New York to a "Walking Dead" actress who has passed away, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 6.

1. Second death reported from NY outbreak

What is Legionnaires' disease? Symptoms, how you get it
What is Legionnaires' disease? Symptoms, how you get it

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria. The disease is contracted when people breathe in contaminated mist or vapor. Here is what you need to know.

2. Rest in peace

Kelley Mack, 'Walking Dead' actress, dies at 33
Kelley Mack, 'Walking Dead' actress, dies at 33

Kelley Mack, the actress known for her role in "The Walking Dead" TV series, has died.

3. San Tan Valley's incorporation vote

Results: Voters weigh in on San Tan Valley becoming a town
Results: Voters weigh in on San Tan Valley becoming a town

Voters in San Tan Valley are deciding on Proposition 495, which would incorporate the community into a town and make it the largest in Pinal County. Here are the latest election results.

4. Deadly AZ plane crash

4 people killed in plane crash on Navajo Nation
4 people killed in plane crash on Navajo Nation

While on the way to pick up a patient from a hospital, a small dual-propeller plane crashed on the Navajo Nation, killing four people on board.

5. Grim discovery

Police working to recover human remains from South Mountain
Police working to recover human remains from South Mountain

Police say they are working to recover human remains that were found on a remote area of South Mountain.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Record highs expected over the next 2 days in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Record highs expected over the next 2 days in Phoenix

It's going to be a hot one! Record highs are expected on Wednesday in the Valley. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect.

