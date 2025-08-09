Dedicated fans brave heat to tailgate at Cardinals preseason opener

The Brief A small group of devoted Arizona Cardinals fans braved the intense heat to tailgate hours before the team's preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 9. While most fans sought refuge from the heat inside State Farm Stadium, those who tailgated said their passion for the team and family tradition was more important than the high temperatures.



Football has returned to the Valley, and with it, the tradition of tailgating, though most fans opted to escape the intense heat by heading directly into State Farm Stadium.

What they're saying:

A small but dedicated group of fans, however, arrived hours before kickoff for the Arizona Cardinals' preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, determined to keep their tradition alive.

"The Cardinals are our tradition," Alfredo Chavira said. "We always make it important to come out to a preseason game where we can bring the whole family."

For Nancy Hendley and Drew Barry, it's a deep-seated passion for the team.

"I’ve always done this since 1992," Hendley said. "This is my other house."

Chavira, who said he was "born and raised in Phoenix," added, "This is nothing new to me."

He said his love for family tradition was stronger than the high temperatures.

