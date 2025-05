Arizona Cardinals 2025 schedule released

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2025 season at the New Orleans Saints. The Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. Arizona will face the Cowboys in Dallas on Monday Night Football in Week 9.



Are you ready for some football?

The Arizona Cardinals 2025 schedule has been officially released.

What we know:

Among their notable matchups, the Cardinals kick off the season on the road when they take on the New Orleans Saints.

In Week 4, the Cardinals will be featured on primetime television when they host the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football."

A few weeks later, the Cardinals will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on "Monday Night Football."

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a touchdown pass in front of Tre'Davious White #27 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 15, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Cardinals' full schedule is listed below.

Week 1: Cardinals at New Orleans Saints

Sept. 7

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Time: 10 a.m.

Week 2: Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

Sept. 14

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Week 3: Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Sept. 21

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Week 4: ‘Thursday Night Football’ - Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 25

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Time: 5:15 p.m.

Week 5: Tennessee Titans at Cardinals

Oct. 5

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Week 6: Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

Oct. 12

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Time: 10 a.m.

Week 7: Green Bay Packers at Cardinals

Oct. 19

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: ‘Monday Night Football’ - Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Nov. 3

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Week 10: Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Nov. 9

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Time: 2:05 p.m.

Week 11: San Francisco 49ers at Cardinals

Nov. 16

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Time: 2:05 p.m.

Week 12: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cardinals

Nov. 23

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Time: 2:05 p.m.

Week 13: Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov. 30

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Time: 11 a.m.

Week 14: Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Dec. 7

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Time: 2:25 p.m.

Week 15: Cardinals at Houston Texans

Dec. 14

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Time: 11 a.m.

Week 16: Atlanta Falcons at Cardinals

Dec. 21

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Time: 2:05 p.m.

Week 17: Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

Dec. 27/28

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Time: TBD

Week 18: Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Jan. 3/4

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewod, CA

Time: TBD