Deer Valley Unified parents concerned over lack of COVID-19 transparency

The Deer Valley Unified School District is pleading with parents to help them out when it comes to COVID-19 cases and management on their campuses.

A letter sent out over the weekend by the district said it was aware some parents knowingly sent sick kids to school, and that's prompting some changes starting Monday.

Parents got the letter Sunday from the district saying it was hoping for a normal school year, but through the first two weeks, it’s been a challenge.

150 students and staff tested positive and at least 2,000 students were identified as close contacts.

Some classes went temporarily virtual. In other cases, the district said they’re aware of parents knowingly sending their kids to school sick.

This, of course, has some parents worried.

"Very concerned. They’re having more and more outbreaks. More kids in crowded classrooms. They don’t seem to be doing anything about the spacing," said Kristin Butitta, a parent.

Parent Dean Robitaille agrees, saying, "I’m willing to bet a lot of these kids aren’t vaccinated, won’t be because their parents don’t like it. My kids got the first one, I’ve got mine, mom's got hers, I just wish they’d be a little more cautious."

Parent Chris Byrd was surprised by the numbers after two weeks. He has three kids in district schools and would like to see more frequent updates on the cases.

"The district is only going to update us once a month. I find that to be a little absurd when we’re talking about the safety of our kids," he said.

The district said mandatory quarantines for students who test positive or who’ve been identified as close contacts will now be in effect through the Maricopa County Department of Health.

