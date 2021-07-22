Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson arrested by Capitol Police during protest

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 9:08 PM MDT until FRI 12:15 AM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
24
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:06 PM MST until FRI 12:15 AM MST, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 8:21 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 1:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:46 PM MST until FRI 1:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 8:19 PM MST until THU 8:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 8:15 PM MST until THU 11:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:58 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:33 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:57 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:55 PM MST until FRI 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
until THU 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:05 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 8:45 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 9:15 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 8:30 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson arrested by Capitol Police during protest

By Caitlin McFall
Published 
Politics
FOX News
hank johnson_1469494868249.jpg article

WASHINGTON - Georgia Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson was arrested by Capitol police Thursday while protesting Senate "inaction" on voting legislation and filibuster reform.

"In the spirit of my dear friend and mentor – the late Congressman John Lewis – I was getting in #goodtrouble," Johnson said in a tweet with a video of himself in handcuffs.

The 66-year-old Georgia congressman was surrounded by other protestors detained by Capitol police who chanted, "Whose street? Our street. Whose house? Our house."

Johnson gave a speech at the voting rights rally in front of the Supreme Court, where he was joined by other members of the Congressional Black Caucus including Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, Troy Carter of Louisiana, Jackson Lee of Texas, and Al Green of Texas.

The group of protestors then marched over to the Senate office building to protest in front of the entrance while chanting, "This is what democracy looks like."

Capitol Police told Fox News they arrested 10 individuals for "unlawfully demonstrating outside of the Hart Senate Office Building."

Johnson’s office said the congressman was arrested with a "group of Black male voting rights activists protesting against Senate inaction on voting rights legislation and filibuster reform.

"It was also in response to voter suppression bills and laws throughout the county, including Georgia, that target students, the elderly, and people of color," his office told Fox News.  

All individuals were charged with "Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding."

Johnson is now the second Democratic House member to be arrested this month, following the arrest of Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, on Jul 15. 

Beatty was taken into custody with eight other protestors over "illegal demonstration activity" in front of the Hart Senate building. 

"I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote," Beatty said in a statement. "We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Democrats and civil rights activists have called on the Senate to pass the "For the People Act" and the "John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act" to counter what they argue are targeted attacks against minority voters by the Republican Party. 

Republicans say their opposition to the federal legislation and their efforts on voting bills in the states are an attempt to prevent voter fraud.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.