Democrats poised to flip Arizona state legislature; ICE makes arrest near AZ polling sites | Nightly Roundup

From the latest election results in Arizona to Democrats flipping Congress, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

1. Change at the Arizona State Legislature?

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2. Reelection projected for Governor Katie Hobbs

3. Illegal immigrant arrests near polling sites spark controversy

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4. Republicans projected to lose Congress to Democrats

5. Unofficial numbers for Arizona's ballot propositions