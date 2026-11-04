Democrats poised to flip Arizona state legislature; ICE makes arrest near AZ polling sites | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest election results in Arizona to Democrats flipping Congress, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, November 4, 2026.
1. Change at the Arizona State Legislature?
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Unofficial numbers show Democrats ahead in a majority of legislative races, potentially ending decades of GOP control of the Arizona State Legislature.
2. Reelection projected for Governor Katie Hobbs
3. Illegal immigrant arrests near polling sites spark controversy
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An Election Day ICE raid outside a Mesa grocery store has sparked claims of voter intimidation near local polling places.
4. Republicans projected to lose Congress to Democrats
5. Unofficial numbers for Arizona's ballot propositions
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Besides voting for Congress, the governor and other statewide offices, voters in Arizona were also asked to weigh in on eight ballot propositions. Here are the numbers.