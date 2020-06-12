Demonstrators urging people to keep protest movement going until November election

Friday marked another night of protests in Downtown Phoenix, amid ongoing controversy over racial inequality and police brutality that followed the death of George Floyd.

The march Friday took the crowd to the Arizona State Capitol, followed by a moment of silence that lasted eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Friday's protest had a different start, however, as local African American elected officials and candidates preached the importance of voting at Hillsong Church in Downtown Phoenix.

Among the panel was State Representative Reginald Bolding

"Part of policy change is making sure we can get people in office that can stand up and move the ball forward," said State Rep. Bolding.

One of the group’s organizers stressed that voting is what ultimately will keep their movement going.

"It’s not going to mean a whole lot, if not a lot of people know about our struggles, our oppression, in meetings where we can’t represent ourselves," said Alex Sojourney.

Voting could lead to the removal of a Confederate monument just steps away from where the group was. Governor Doug Ducey didn’t indicate he’d play a role when asked about it this week

"I haven’t been a fan of removing monuments or memorials, and certainly not because a letter was written, but I think there should be a clear public process for people who want to pursue that," said Gov. Ducey, during a news conference on Thursday.