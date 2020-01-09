Deputies: Florida man threatened to kill President Trump in Facebook Live video

article

A Broward County man is behind bars after authorities say he made a threat against President Donald Trump following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Chancy Devonte Lump, 26, took to Facebook Live to say that the president "killed my leader" and threatened to blow up Broward County if he couldn't find Trump.

The video, reportedly posted on Friday, showed Lump with a towel around his head to resemble a turban, had Middle Eastern-style music playing in the background, and Lump wearing white makeup to hide part of his face, the Sun Sentinel reports.

“Please tell me where is Donald Trump. I need to find the Donald and if I don’t find him I have to blow up Broward County,” a Broward County arrest report quotes Lump as saying. “Don’t play with me. I have an AK-47. I have it right here.”

A viewer reportedly called authorities after seeing the footage.

According to the Sun Sentinel, when questioned, Lump reportedly said the video was uploaded from his cellphone and that it was a joke. The arrest report also stated that Lump said he had no intention of going through with any so-called threats, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Lump was arrested and charged with making false bomb threat. His bond is set at $100,000.