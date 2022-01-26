Deputy shot in Milwaukee during foot pursuit; suspect sought, 1 arrested

A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded after a traffic stop that led to a foot pursuit near 68th and Adler in Milwaukee early Wednesday, Jan. 26.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweet says during that traffic stop a passenger of the vehicle fled on foot. The deputy pursued – and while chasing the suspect on foot, the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries. As of 3:30 a.m., officials say the deputy was conscious, breathing, and receiving treatment.

The medical examiner confirms they have been called to the scene.

Milwaukee Public Schools announced, in an abundance of caution, both Burbank and MacDowell Montessori Schools have transitioned to virtual learning due to an ongoing investigation with law enforcement in the area.

Students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning. Staff who are in need of access to technology for virtual learning are welcome to use either North Division or Hamilton High School for support.

Families can receive breakfast and lunch from an MPS school close to their home.

The shooter/passenger remains at large. The vehicle's driver is in police custody, officials say.

A "shelter in place" notice has gone out to mobile phones in that part of Milwaukee – to be on the lookout for the suspect who is to be considered armed and dangerous. The notice indicates the suspect is described as a male, Black, with a skinny build who is wearing a black t-shirt and no coat.

West Allis & Milwaukee police departments are assisting in the search.

Call 911 if anyone suspicious in the area is observed.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.