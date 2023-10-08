Desert Labrador Retriever Rescue celebrates 25 years of operation

Thousands of dogs have been saved over the years thanks to a small collection of Arizonans volunteering their time and money. Now, they're celebrating 25 years of work to help Labrador Retrievers.

Lab puppies Jack and Rose were abandoned on the side of the road in Apache Junction.

"A passerby happened to see them being dumped and saved them," said Patricia Thompson with Desert Labrador Retriever Rescue.

Thompson says Labs are just the best dogs.

"They're just loving, loyal dogs," Thompson said. "They all have different personalities, but really, they just want to be loved and do what you want them to do. They're such loving creatures."

Desert Labrador Retriever Rescue has been doing this for a while. The all-volunteer non-profit shelter has rescued 6,000 dogs, and now they're celebrating their 25th anniversary.

It costs money to keep pups like this healthy, and the vet bills last year totaled $250,000, often for minor issues.

"We also get in dogs that have higher needs," Thompson said. "Dogs that have heartworms and need shots for heartworm disease."

Others have needed hip replacements.

"That cost $12,000 to do that," Thompson said.

Not only do they need donations, but they also need more volunteers too. It's not just Jack and Rose, there are plenty of Labs that need you.

"Breeding is great, but these dogs are already here, and they need homes," Thompson said.

Want to help? Corks and Collars is coming up on November 4th, and it's their largest fundraiser every year. Learn more here: https://dlrraz.org/



























