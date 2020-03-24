Despite bleak job numbers due to coronavirus pandemic, some companies are still hiring

The service industry is being hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic, with thousands of workers losing their jobs.

David Snell, who is one of several applying for jobs with the help of non-profot organization St. Joseph the Worker, says job searching is especailly humbling and difficult right now.

"Somewhat desperate at this time," said Snell.

At the same time, however, many businesses are hiring. Michael Hayes, Program Director at St. Joseph the Worker, says jobs are out there.

"If you've got a clean driver's license, you could be working for Amazon, some of these other delivery companies that need somebody that has a regular car license, that’s clean, that they can insure," said Hayes.

Amazon is looking for workers for warehouse or delivery job, and wages start at $17 to $18 per hour. Grocery stores are also paying $13-$14 an hour.

Hayes says the grocery job is one he would pursue first.

Advertisement

"Even if they send you to place to fill out online, they are saying they’re getting back to people within 24 hours, because they really need people to stock those shelves at night," said Hayes. "They also have to worry about their own workers who are sick and isolating themselves, but they’re going to be considered an essential service to keep the store open, so that’s probably the safest place to go," said Hayes.

Snell says it is competitive out there at the moment, but he’s optimistic.

"Just get out there and put your time in, and you’ll find something," said Snell.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional Resources

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Services Related to COVID-19

https://des.az.gov/services/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related Stories

Gov. Ducey issues order to delay evictions for renters impacted by coronavirus pandemic

15 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Arizona State University

‘Arizona Together’: Gov. Ducey launches website to bring resources to those affected by COVID-19