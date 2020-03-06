Diamondback infielder Domingo Leyba receives 80-game drug suspension

article

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Domingo Leyba has been suspended 80 games for a violation of baseball’s performance-enhancing drug program.

Major League Baseball said Friday that Leyba had tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.

“We support MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement and the penalties for violating that policy,” the Diamondbacks said in a statement. “We were disappointed to learn of this news and hope that Domingo will take the time away from the game to reflect on his actions and learn from his mistakes.”

The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic played 21 games with the Diamondbacks last season, hitting .280 with five RBIs. He’s considered one of Arizona’s top prospects and went into spring training trying to secure a big-league roster spot.

Leyba signed as an international free agent with the Detroit Tigers in 2012 and was traded to Arizona with left-hander Robbie Ray for shortstop Didi Gregorius in 2014.