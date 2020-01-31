'Didn't spill my coke!' Man plowed over by deer in NC McDonald's parking lot

It's a moment you'd have to see to believe - and it was all captured on camera.

Surveillance video shows the unbelievable moment a deer appears out of nowhere and plows over a Charlotte man in the parking lot of a local McDonald's.

“Many of you have heard about this, now you get to see it,” Ken Worthy wrote on Facebook.

Worthy shared the footage of what happened to him around 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday outside the fast-food restaurant in Locust.

"Deanne Worthy and I were walking out of the McDonald's in Locust, NC, with Coke's in hand. What happened next I would have never believed," he wrote.

The encounter, obviously, caught Worthy off guard.

"Life is crazy sometimes. God is good ALL the time!" he said following the wild incident.

Worthy said he wasn’t hurt. And he didn’t spill his Diet Coke, either.