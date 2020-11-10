Dinosaur Drive-Thru comes to the East Valley

article

An event taking place south of Ahwatukee aims to give people a chance to step into the past, to a time when giant dinosaurs roam the earth.

According to the website of Dinosaur Drive-Thru, the event is taking place at the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, located near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and Maricopa Road. The event, according to officials, opens on Nov. 11 and tickets are available for the event until Nov. 29.

According to the event's website, Dinosaur Drive-Thru features realistic life-sized dinosaurs that have life-like movements and roars. The drive-thru is guided by an audio tour that informs visitors of the names, as well as fun facts, of the dinosaurs featured on the tour.

The tour, according to event officials, takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete after visitors enter the gates in their car.

Tickets can only be purchased online, according to event officials, and they are not refundable unless the event is cancelled. Tickets cost $49 per car of up to eight people. The event is open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekdays, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.