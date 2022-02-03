Disney Cruise Line to delay inaugural sailing of 'Disney Wish'

Disney Cruise Line on Thursday announced that the inaugural sailing of the much-anticipated Disney Wish will be delayed by six weeks.

"The Meyer Werft shipyard has notified Disney Cruise Line that despite their very best efforts, they will need more time to finish the Disney Wish, due in part to the pandemic and particularly the arrival of the Omicron variant in Germany at a critical point in the production process," Disney wrote in a news release sent to FOX 35.

The ship’s maiden voyage has now been pushed to July 14, 2022. The cruise line said it is reaching out to affected guests to help them adjust their vacation plans.

Among options from which guests can choose is a 50% discount on a future cruise departing by December 31, 2023, the company said.

TRENDING: SpaceX rocket expected to crash into the moon in a few weeks, experts say

Photo from Disney Parks Blog

"We know how much our guests are looking forward to sailing on the Disney Wish, and we understand the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause. We treasure the relationship we have with those who sail and make memories with us, and we will work closely with those affected to welcome them aboard in the future," said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line. "Despite this unavoidable adjustment to our plans, our team at Disney Cruise Line has never been more optimistic about the future and cannot wait to welcome families aboard the magnificent Disney Wish."

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Over the past year, it has been incredible to see how each new detail revealed about the Disney Wish has built excitement among Disney Cruise Line guests, cast and crew. The team at Disney Cruise Line and the Meyer Werft shipyard have poured their hearts into bringing this beautiful new ship to life.

When the Disney Wish sets sail, families will discover a mesmerizing new world created especially for them. The Disney Wish is scheduled to float out of the enclosed building dock at Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany next week, pending weather conditions.

Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.