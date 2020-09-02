Disney, honor Chadwick Boseman with a Wakanda-themed park: Whoopi Goldberg

article

Wakanda forever.

As the world mourns the loss of Chadwick Boseman, Whoopi Goldberg thinks that Disney should honor the late “Black Panther” star with a Wakanda-inspired theme park at one of its resorts.

Boseman, 43, passed away on Friday following a private battle with colon cancer. The actor played hero T’Challa as the Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe – rousing Goldberg to call out the entertainment giant, which also happens to be Marvel's parent company.

“1 of my all time favorite people on the planet Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a 4 years of fighting cancer. An wonderful actor & a truly nice man,” tweeted “The View” co-host on Friday. “R.IP. condolences to his family.”

On Sunday, Goldberg pitched her plan.

“Dear People in charge of building NEW experiences Disney Land and World we don’t really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda [sic], please Disneyworld Disneyland PLEASE build in Chadwick Boseman’s name WAKONDA,” she wrote, in a post that went viral with over 9,000 shares and 56,000 likes.

Fans applauded the idea of a “totally immersive” experience inspired by the blockbuster “Black Panther.”

Disney previously announced a Marvel-themed expansion at Disney California Adventure park with the buzzed-about Avengers Campus, a project that has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Disney Parks Blog teased that guests could fly with the Avengers “to Wakanda and beyond” through a new E-Ticket attraction and enjoy “heroic encounters” with characters from Wakanda.

Disney was contacted for further comment.

