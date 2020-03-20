Disney, Kennedy Space Center offering free online activities for kids during school closures

Big name attractions are bringing fun right to your home.

Disney and the Kennedy Space Center are stepping in to help keep students busy while schools remain closed.

“We have several parents here who are facing staying at home with their kids," said Dee Maynard of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “When you’re expecting them to be in school, you don’t just want every day to be play day, you want some education in their too.”

The kids are home for at least another month. Entertainment options are slim, but luckily for parents, some area attractions are coming to the rescue.

Kennedy Space Center has launched science lessons on Facebook Live.

“We are giving lessons on rocketry, from the Saturn 5 center. We’re teaching people how to make rockets at home from recycled materials that are probably lying around the house.”

Parents also have online access to activity sheets and experiments, making spare time educational but fun. The sessions will take place Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET for young kids. For older children, including those in high school, there will be programming starting at 1 p.m.

Disney is also offering online resources for parents.

“We’re gonna go behind the scenes, with the artists and engineers and see how they design and build the world’s attractions and characters for Disney parks.”

With imagineering in a box, kids can learn how to build their own world, attractions and characters.

More information on Disney's online activities can be found on the Khan Academy website.