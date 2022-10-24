Diwali 2022: What is it? And why is it celebrated?

Diwali's celebrations kicked off Monday. Known as the Festival of Lights, it is an important event in India but recognized by Hindus across the world.

What is Diwali?

Hindus believe that the deity Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, where he returned after 14 years in exile.

To celebrate his return, people light earthen lamps. In other words, the day is meant to embrace the victory of over good over evil and the emergence of light over darkness.

How is it celebrated?

Diwali is usually celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends.

Many people also light earthen oil lamps or candles, and set off fireworks as part of the celebrations. A special prayer is recited in the evening, dedicated to the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to bring luck and prosperity.

Why this year's celebrations are even bigger

In Houston, thousands of Indians will be celebrating Diwali, arguably going all out since the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on festivities the last two years.

Considering how large a South Asian population the city has, it's only natural that residents will be going to the temple for worship and spend quality time with loved ones.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.