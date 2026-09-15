DNA evidence helps solve 1987 cold case murder of Korean War veteran: AG

The Brief Investigators in Glendale have solved the 1987 murder of 54-year-old Korean War veteran Orison James Chafin. The suspect, Gary Wayne Billups, died by suicide in June five days after providing a DNA sample to investigators. DNA lab results in August confirmed a match to crime scene evidence, officially closing the 39-year-old cold case without criminal charges because all suspects are deceased.



A 39-year-old cold case in Glendale is finally closed, as investigators say they have solved the 1987 murder of a 54-year-old Korean War veteran.

The backstory:

Resthaven Cemetery in Glendale is where Orison James "Jim" Chafin's body was found with his throat slit in 1987.

Chafin, who was 54 years old at the time, was last seen at Critters Lounge on 59th and Glendale avenues. Investigators say he was with Gary Wayne Billups and two others. Detectives saved evidence like beer bottles and cigarette butts which had male DNA on them, but it did not match any profiles in their system. Investigators never interviewed Billups at the time.

Dig deeper:

Chafin's case was reopened in 2025, and a cold case unit finally tracked Billups down in June 2026. Billups denied knowing Chafin, but agreed to give a DNA sample.

Five days later, Billups died by suicide.

In August, lab results confirmed that Billups' DNA matched the crime scene evidence left behind 39 years ago.

(Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.)

What they're saying:

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says this proves modern technology can bring closure to old wounds.

"To every family in Arizona still waiting, we have not forgotten your case. Cold does not mean closed. Evidence lasts," Mayes said.

What's next:

Because Billups and the two other people of interest are now dead, criminal charges will not be filed. Law enforcement officials say the Chafin case is officially closed.