'Do the right thing': Mother of murder victim in 2010 cold case begs for answers

Tuesday, December 3 marks 14 years since the triple murder of Nicole Glass, Melissa Mason, and Mason's unborn child.

Per our previous report on the case, Nicole and Melissa were strangled, and found in their apartment near 42nd Street and Thomas Road. The two were roommates and friends, and both were 27 years old at the time of their deaths.

"To not know much, just know they're looking basically, but not know anything, it's extremely frustrating," said Nicole's mother, Rachel Glass.

Phoenix Police say there is no new information connected to the triple homicide that can be released.

"When you're dealing with a homicide, they don't clue you in to 'hey, we're getting close,'" said Rachel. "It's not like TV. It's hard."

Brian Bower with Phoenix Police says DNA evidence has been run through databases several times over the years, and will continue to be periodically processed in the future.

"If there's a new lead, it'll give us a red flag and let us know who exactly might have been involved," said Bower. "The DNA is there, the evidence is there, it's just a matter of having that little bit of information that somebody might know."

As the search for answers continue, a new billboard near 7th Street and Lincoln shows the two victims. Rachel, who says she doesn't even decorate for the holidays anymore after losing her daughter, is holding on to happy memories, as well as conversations with others who loved her daughter.

"Her friends will call me, and we'll talk about things, and they'll bring up funny things and, you know, what she used to do, and she was a character," said Rachel.

Rachel is asking people with information to do the right thing, and prevent further violence.

"It worries me when I think ‘are they gonna do it again?’" said Rachel. "[Because] if they do it once, or twice, or three times, will they do it again?"

Rachel and Bowers both wanted to thank Clear Channel for donating the billboard space. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).