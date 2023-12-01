Family of cold case murder victim once again asking for help

The family of a woman who was killed in a still-unsolved case is set to speak out once again as police continue to look for leads.

According to a statement released by Silent Witness, family members of Nicole Glass are set to speak Friday afternoon about the case, on the eve of the 13th anniversary of Glass' murder.

Glass was one of two women who were found dead at a home located in the area of 42nd Street and Thomas on Dec. 3, 2010. In our previous report on the case, we noted that the other victim, identified as Melissa Mason, was pregnant when she died.

In December 2022, Silent Witness increased the reward to $13,000 for anyone who has information about the case. At the time, Glass' mother, Rachel, hoped that even after such a long time, someone is willing to speak up to bring justice.

"I need justice for her, and justice for Melissa and her unborn child - I mean, how horrific," said Melissa, back in 2022.