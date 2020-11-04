Doctor says 2020 elections causing anxiety for many Americans

The ups and downs on Election Day is likely taking a toll on many across the country, as people feel a load of emotions, and have been unable to put down their phones or turn off the TV since Nov. 3.

"I'm a little anxious about it, honestly, but it is what happens I guess. We will see what's in store for the next four years. whatever happens." said Enrica Oliva.

"It's just one of those things. Whichever way it goes, I'm just happy to see the results. I just hope everything goes well. Whatever happens, happens. I put my personal piece in there, and I hope whatever happens, I hope we can unite as a country," said Ethan Beardsmore.

"I think even before this occurred [on Nov. 3], to backtrack a little bit, we have been seeing a lot of patients with anxiety in relation to the elections," said Dr. Andrea Raby with Bayless Healthcare.

It's called "Election Stress Disorder," and Dr. Raby says the term was defined in 2016, during that year's Presidential election, due to high stress.

"When Americans were polled out that time, the anxiety and stress were high," said Dr. Raby. "About 58% or so and now, in this particular election, it's about 68%. We are seeing a big increase in that."

The election is bringing a lot of anxiety to Americans on both sides of the aisle, no matter who is in the lead.

"Both parties are really looking forward to their candidate, if you will, to make things right, to move forward, and take those next steps and be the leader that we all need, no matter what side," said Dr. Raby. "With that being said, comes a lot of anxiety. What is anxiety? It is our perceived inability to control things, and our vote does count, and they will always count in the United States of America, and regardless of what happens in this election, it’s super important to remember that we’re all in this together."