Doctors warn of spike in e-bike, scooter injuries at Chandler hospital

The Brief Doctors at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center treated roughly 200 trauma patients for e-bike and e-scooter injuries over the last year, many of whom were riding vehicles they personally owned. Only 30 of the 200 patients were wearing helmets at the time of their accidents, contributing to head injuries in 30% of cases, alongside various bone fractures and facial trauma.



Valley doctors are warning of a rise in injuries involving e-bikes and e-scooters as more riders take to the road.

What we know:

At Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center, staff treated approximately 200 trauma cases linked to the motorized vehicles over the past year.

Data shows a significant lack of safety gear; only 30 of those patients were wearing a helmet at the time of their crash. About 30% of the victims suffered head injuries, while others sustained fractures to the ribs, arms, and legs, as well as facial trauma.

While rental scooters are common, physicians noted that many hospitalizations involve people who own their vehicles.

What you can do:

Doctors emphasize that because these machines reach high speeds, wearing a helmet is essential to preventing life-altering injuries.