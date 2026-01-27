Doctors warn of spike in e-bike, scooter injuries at Chandler hospital
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Valley doctors are warning of a rise in injuries involving e-bikes and e-scooters as more riders take to the road.
What we know:
At Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center, staff treated approximately 200 trauma cases linked to the motorized vehicles over the past year.
Data shows a significant lack of safety gear; only 30 of those patients were wearing a helmet at the time of their crash. About 30% of the victims suffered head injuries, while others sustained fractures to the ribs, arms, and legs, as well as facial trauma.
While rental scooters are common, physicians noted that many hospitalizations involve people who own their vehicles.
What you can do:
Doctors emphasize that because these machines reach high speeds, wearing a helmet is essential to preventing life-altering injuries.