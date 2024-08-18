Dog rescued from monsoon flooding in San Tan Valley: Do you know the owner?

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A Pinal County dog was nearly swept away by monsoon flooding early Sunday morning in San Tan Valley, but a Good Samaritan and deputies stepped in to rescue the pup.

The Good Samaritan, who is staying anonymous, said she heard a dog "screaming for his life," so she called 911 and tried to help as first responders were on their way, but the rain and lightning were too strong.

This was all happening around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the canal on Bella Vista Road and Hunt Highway.

"All I could hear was screaming. It was breaking my heart, so I called again. The sheriffs came out and found this amazing brave doggy fighting for his life in the canal full of water," she said.

She says deputies "roped him like a cowboy" and were able to bring the pup to safety.

Now, she hopes the dog's owner comes forward. The dog is with Pinal County Animal Care & Control.

