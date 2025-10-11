Dog seriously injured after possible stabbing, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a possible stabbing that left a dog with serious injuries on Oct. 11.
What we know:
Officers responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Palm Lane just before 5:45 p.m. regarding "unknown trouble."
They were told that an unknown man possibly stabbed a dog, after it was in a fight with another dog. The man allegedly fled the area.
Witnesses said they last saw the man near a gas station at the intersection of 59th and McDowell Road. Officers could not locate a man matching the description provided.
The dog's owners took it to a nearby vet with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
The motive and events leading up to the alleged attack were not made known.
The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.