Dog seriously injured after possible stabbing, police say

By
Published  October 11, 2025 6:56pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A dog was seriously injured in what police are investigating as a possible stabbing in the area of 59th Ave. and Palm Ln. in Phoenix.
    • The unknown male suspect allegedly fled the scene after the attack and has not yet been located by officers.
    • The cause of the incident and the motive for the alleged attack are currently unknown.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a possible stabbing that left a dog with serious injuries on Oct. 11. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Palm Lane just before 5:45 p.m. regarding "unknown trouble."

They were told that an unknown man possibly stabbed a dog, after it was in a fight with another dog. The man allegedly fled the area.

Witnesses said they last saw the man near a gas station at the intersection of 59th and McDowell Road. Officers could not locate a man matching the description provided.

The dog's owners took it to a nearby vet with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

The motive and events leading up to the alleged attack were not made known. 

Map of the incident location

The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department. 

