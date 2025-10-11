Dog seriously injured after possible stabbing, police say

The Brief A dog was seriously injured in what police are investigating as a possible stabbing in the area of 59th Ave. and Palm Ln. in Phoenix. The unknown male suspect allegedly fled the scene after the attack and has not yet been located by officers. The cause of the incident and the motive for the alleged attack are currently unknown.



Phoenix police are investigating a possible stabbing that left a dog with serious injuries on Oct. 11.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Palm Lane just before 5:45 p.m. regarding "unknown trouble."

They were told that an unknown man possibly stabbed a dog, after it was in a fight with another dog. The man allegedly fled the area.

Witnesses said they last saw the man near a gas station at the intersection of 59th and McDowell Road. Officers could not locate a man matching the description provided.

The dog's owners took it to a nearby vet with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

The motive and events leading up to the alleged attack were not made known.

Map of the incident location.