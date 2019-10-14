Dog undergoes emergency surgery after being found by Phoenix sanitation workers
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A local animal rescue says a dog has undergone emergency surgery after it was found injured by Phoenix sanitation workers.
The City of Phoenix confirms the dog was found limping around a Phoenix waste transfer station by sanitation workers. It is unclear how the dog ended up at the waste transfer station.
(Photo: Home "Fur" Good Animal Rescue)
According to Home "Fur" Good, Oscar had emergency surgery to repair a broken leg and shattered pelvis.
The rescue says it's partnering with Two Pups Wellness Fund to help with surgery and rehabilitation costs.
If you would like to make a donation to help Oscar, you can visit https://homefurgood.org/donate or https://twopups.org/donate.