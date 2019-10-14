Expand / Collapse search

Dog undergoes emergency surgery after being found by Phoenix sanitation workers

By Brent Corrado
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A local animal rescue says a dog has undergone emergency surgery after it was found injured by Phoenix sanitation workers. 

The City of Phoenix confirms the dog was found limping around a Phoenix waste transfer station by sanitation workers. It is unclear how the dog ended up at the waste transfer station. 

(Photo: Home "Fur" Good Animal Rescue)

According to Home "Fur" Good, Oscar had emergency surgery to repair a broken leg and shattered pelvis.

The rescue says it's partnering with Two Pups Wellness Fund to help with surgery and rehabilitation costs.

If you would like to make a donation to help Oscar, you can visit https://homefurgood.org/donate or https://twopups.org/donate.