DOGE cancels leases for 24 federal offices in Arizona

The Brief Two dozen federal buildings in Arizona had their leases cut as the Trump administration works to cutback on government spending. It's unclear what this means for employees in each of these buildings, if there were any.



President Donald Trump's administration has canceled leases for 24 federal offices in Arizona, according to the DOGE website.

What we know:

The website shows a long list of federal real estate offices being closed across the U.S., including nine leases in Phoenix, two in Tucson, two in Flagstaff, and several others across the state.

Some of the offices being closed here in the Valley include:

The Forest Service in Mesa

The Executive Office for Immigration Review in Phoenix

The Public Defender Service in Phoenix

The Food and Drug Administration in Tempe

It's unclear what this means for the employees, if any, in these offices.

What you can do:

You can click here to learn more about the leases and how much DOGE expects to save from the cancelations.

The backstory:

The effort to downsize the federal real estate footprint is part of a broader push by the Trump administration and billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Officials argue that many of these properties are outdated, underused, or unnecessarily expensive to maintain.

The administration has also moved aggressively to shrink the federal workforce and cut government spending. General Services Administration (GSA) regional managers were reportedly ordered to terminate as many as 300 federal office leases per day, as part of an effort to scale back government office space nationwide.

