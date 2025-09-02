Dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions'; police shooting sends officers to the hospital | Nightly Roundup

article

Police shooting in Phoenix neighborhood sends two officers to the hospital; dozens of dogs seized from West Valley home; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

1. Arizona dogs rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’

What we know:

More than 70 dogs were seized from a Litchfield Park home on Tuesday after Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) detectives found the animals living in what they described as "deplorable conditions."

What they're saying:

"I knew the neighbors had dogs. They said they raised dogs and I didn't think that they were breeding dogs and selling them like a puppy mill type, but I'm totally shocked," said Ricky Blicharski, who lives in the area.

Read More

2. Police shooting leaves 2 officers injured

What we know:

Phoenix Police officials say two officers are hospitalized as a result of a shooting.

Dig deeper:

According to a statement, officers with the Special Assignment Unit was serving a search warrant at around 11:35 a.m. in the area of 17th Avenue and Buckeye when the shooting happened.

Read More

3. Arrest made in deadly ‘ding dong ditch’ shooting in Texas

What we know:

A man has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy who police say was killed while playing "ding dong ditch" in Houston over the weekend.

Dig deeper:

Court records identified the suspect as 42-year-old Leon Gonzalo Jr. (pictured). He is accused of shooting and killing Julian Guzman. Court documents revealed the victim and his cousin were at a family birthday party when they decided to walk around knocking on doors and running away as a joke.

Read More

4. East Valley school district releases school closure recommendation

What we know:

A committee with the Kyrene School District has recommended the closure of eight schools within its district.

What they're saying:

District officials say the closures are recommended due to declining enrollment, but no decisions will be made until December at the earliest.

Read More

5. Trump mulls declaring ‘housing emergency’

What we know:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday said that the Trump administration is mulling the declaration of a national housing emergency in an effort to address high housing prices and limited inventory.

Big picture view:

Officials are evaluating ways to standardize local building and zoning codes as well as decrease closing costs. The Trump administration may also consider some tariff exemptions for certain construction materials to reduce costs.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast