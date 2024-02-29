Trump appeals Cook County judge's ruling to remove him from ballot

Former President Donald Trump's campaign filed an appeal Thursday after a Cook County judge ordered the Illinois State Board of Elections to remove him from the state's primary ballot.

Judge Tracie Porter gave the order Wednesday, urging the board to remove Trump or "cause any votes cast for him to be suppressed," for violating section three of the 14th Amendment, or the "disqualification clause," for engaging in insurrection, according to court documents.

Judge Porter's ruling reverses last month's decision by the Illinois Board of Elections to keep Trump's name on the primary ballot after a group of Illinois voters accused the former president of engaging in insurrection.

Trump's campaign is now requesting that the Appellate Court of Illinois for the First District reverse and vacate the judgment and "affirm and reinstate the Electoral Board Decision, which overruled and dismissed Petitioners-Appellees' January 4, 2024 objection to the nomination of Donald J. Trump."

Also this week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump's immunity case in late April.

The court will make a decision no later than the end of June on whether he can be prosecuted for election interference, the Associated Press reports.

The Illinois primary election is set for March 19th.