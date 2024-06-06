Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
3
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Donald Trump in San Francisco at fundraiser hosted by billionaire VCs

By James Torrez
Updated  June 6, 2024 6:16am MST
Donald J. Trump
KTVU FOX 2

Donald Trump in San Francisco at fundraiser hosted by billionaire VCs

Former President Donald Trump will attend an event in San Francisco on Thursday at a fundraiser hosted by billionaire venture capitalists.

SAN FRANCISCO - Former President Donald Trump will attend an event in San Francisco on Thursday at a fundraiser hosted by billionaire venture capitalists. 

Trump is spending the rest of the week in California, his first stop in the Golden State since a jury convicted him on 34 felony felony counts of falsifying business records in New York. 

His first stop will be Pacific Heights at an event hosted by billionaire venture capitalists David Sacks and Chamanth Palihapitiya. 

The event could rack up $250 million for Trump's presidential campaign.

The two have hosted similar events, including for entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

Together they host a podcast called "All In," where they talked about hosting the fundraiser, saying they'd sent an invitation to host and fundraiser for President Biden as well.

"I've donated to Bobby Kennedy, I've donated to Democrats massively and I'll donate to Donald Trump," Palihapitya said on his podcast. "And  if there's an opportunity to talk to President Biden and really understand where he's at, I'd donate to him as well." 

A small group of pro-Trump Californians are planning to caravan from Oakland to San Francisco to show support for the Republican presumptive nominee.

At the same time, there will be an anti-Trump demonstration near the Marina. Organizers are planning to launch a float mocking the former president and his recent convictions. 