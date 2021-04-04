Downtown Mesa Farmer's Market relocates to Mesa Arts Center

The Downtown Mesa Farmer's Market has a new home, and vendors - and shoppers alike - are just glad to be back up and running after a rough year.

Two dozen vendors prepared their booths for another busy day at the farmer's market on Saturday.

Veronica Gallegos, who owns Hunter Jaymes Meats, says that after a tumultuous year, everyone is excited to be back at their new location outside of the Mesa Arts Center.

"For a small business to get our name out like this, it's great to have customers face-to-face and be the face of the brand," Gallegos said.

It's a brand she has cultivated for years, and Gallegos says she's excited to offer her beef jerky products to the public.

For Shamyra Arnold with Freckled Bliss, which makes candles and other bath-and-body goods, it's a win-win. The farmer's market lets her promote her products, while the public can get some special local items.

The farmer's market runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mesa Arts Center.

More info: www.facebook.com/mesamarmersmarket/

