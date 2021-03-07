Getting the COVID-19 vaccine: Arizona doctor answers some frequently asked questions

More than 18% of Arizonans are now vaccinated against COVID-19. As these numbers continue to rise, some are wondering if those who have received their shot can get back to pre-pandemic activities.

FOX 10 spoke with Dr. Shad Marvasti, a physician and professor with the University of Arizona's College of Medicine to learn more.

"There's a lot more data now to say that the risk of spreading it to each other, in terms of getting severely ill from COVID-19 among those who are vaccinated, is really much lower than those who are unvaccinated," Marvasti said.

However, he says it doesn't necessarily mean people can let their guard down.

"The risk still exists with vaccinated people hanging out with unvaccinated people," Marvasti said. "The reason why is the vaccinated folks can still technically have the virus or get infected without any symptoms, and the virus can kind of live in our nose or our mouth.

"If we sneeze, cough, or even just speaking in close proximity to someone else without a mask -- you could spread it to them and the person that's unvaccinated has the risk of getting very ill," he continued.

As for vaccine efficacy and whether any type - Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson - is better than the other, the professor says they all work equally as well.

"All of them equally reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitialization and death from COVID-19," Marvasti said. "There's no reason to wait -- any COVID vaccine that's been approved by the FDA is a good, safe, effective vaccine to get."

