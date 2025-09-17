Dozens of exotic animals returned to rightful owner following Rio Verde raid

The Brief A judge ruled that dozens of exotic animals, including camels and zebras, must be returned to their owner, Ben Alvarez. The animals were seized in August following reports of neglect and a lack of water on the property. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says their criminal investigation remains open.



Dozens of exotic animals that were taken during a raid are being returned to their rightful owner. It comes after two days of testimony, including investigators, veterinarians, animal advocates and the owner, Ben Alvarez, and a judge’s decision that the animals were not neglected or abused.

What we know:

Roughly 50 animals, including horses, goats, camels, and zebras, were taken off of a property in the Rio Verde area, northeast of the Valley, in August.

It happened after a handful of reports disclosed that there wasn’t enough water on site.

The backstory:

During the initial raid in early August, 25 horses, a zebra, two camels, peacocks, about 20 goats, a bull, and a cockatoo were seized. The Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan described the scene as "heartbreaking."

"We got a call from a neighbor that there was no water, and they checked last night, there was no water. They checked this morning, there was no water," Sheriff Sheridan said. "So a deputy responded and came out and found that there was no water. [He] called the animal cruelty unit. They came out here, they assessed the physical conditions of some of the animals, and then they made a search warrant."

The Rural Metro Fire Department, along with volunteers, delivered more than 2,000 gallons of water for the rescued animals.

What they're saying:

The owner, Ben Alvarez, was in court, saying he’s kept animals on the property dating back to the 90s. He said he filled containers with water the day before deputies arrived and even that morning, but claimed that a leak caused the water to seep out. Alvarez said the leak was the problem, not neglect.

The other side:

The opposing attorneys also argued over the deputy’s right to enter the property in the first place without a warrant.

"What the officer was told, that there was a lack of water on that property for a day or maybe four days, certainly under those circumstances, justify the offer of the officer getting into the property and checking to see if those animals had water," said Peter Spaw, an attorney representing the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

"I think it was a lot of experience, I think, but that does not negate the fact that my client has a constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search. And this illegal entry onto his property, your honor," said attorney Melissa Baugh.

What's next:

The judge ruled that all the animals should be returned to the property.

Alvarez said his attorney suggested he not do an interview until the animals are back, which could happen by the end of the week.

The sheriff's office sent out a statement saying they hope these animals will receive the care they need and that the criminal investigation remains ongoing.