Dozens gather to remember 12-year-old killed after being hit by a bus

Dozens gathered on Saturday to remember a 12-year-old boy who died after he was hit by a school bus in Goodyear.

The incident happened near the area of 144th Avenue and Indian School Road. According to police, the driver turned right onto Indian School Road, and had a green light.

On Saturday, FOX 10 has learned that the child's first name is Peyton.

At the corner where the collision happened, flowers and candles were left by others.

"I saw a body laying on the ground, and a skateboard underneath the bus," said Deanna Pearson, who pulled over moments after a school bus hit the 12-year-old. Pearson witnessed tragedy as she held Peyton's crying mother in her arms.

"Her knees got weak when she saw her baby," said Pearson. "She said 'somebody help my baby! Help him! Help him! Help him!'"

Dozens came to pay respects to the 8th grader, who attended Western Sky. Purple was Peyton's favorite color.

Jayden Garbrera, who called Peyton a friend, said he watched the aftermath from the bus behind the one that hit Peyton in the crosswalk.

"Everyone was freaking out," Jayden recounted. "The bus driver was telling us to stay calm, and everybody said that they know him. His name is Peyton, and I recognized that that's Peyton."

Many said Peyton came to Western Sky as a new student this year. Only three months later, and he's being remembered for his outgoing and kind spirit.

Meanwhile, his peers now coping the best they can.

"How do you wake up one day and, like, you know you're gonna die that day?" said Hayden Potter. "Just thinking about that hurts. It's changed me."

GoFundMe for Peyton

https://www.gofundme.com/f/going-purple-for-peyton