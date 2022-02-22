Expand / Collapse search
Dozens of Arizona couples tie the knot on 2/22/22

Updated February 23, 2022 5:24AM
Dozens tie the knot in Phoenix on 2/22/22

It's a date for the ages, as many couples in the Valley opt to say their I dos on 2/22/22. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Feb. 22, 2022 is a special day for some people, as 2/22/22 is a palindrome - a date that reads the same when read backwards or forwards.

"It’s definitely lucky. There’s lot of opportunities this year," said Cynthia Pereda with The Legend Of The Phoenix Psychic Readings. "A lot of people have been through a spiritual awakening. They’re ascending in their journey."

The last time a palindrome date happened was Nov. 11, 2011 (11/11/11), and on a day some coined ‘twosday,’ In Arizona, some couple decided to make the most out of a unique date to remember.

In Downtown Phoenix, dozens of couples waited in line to get their marriage licenses.

"It’s kind of like a shotgun, last minute type of thing. It’s time. What better day? It’s a magical date right?" said couples Mykia and Rosaunda.

"I think we should’ve camped out and got dressed in the bathroom. We’re here. Someone’s gonna marry us. And we look beautiful," said another person waiting to get married.

2/2/22: Arizona couple ties the knot at Del Taco on an unforgettable Taco Tuesday

On a very special Taco Tuesday, Sarah and Ralph Vandercook decided to tie the knot at an Arizona fast food taco store, at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22. FOX 10's Matt Galka has more on this historic wedding.

In Queen Creek, Sarah and Ralph Vandercook got married at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22, at a fast food taco store (it is Taco Tuesday, afterall. Or should we say "Taco Twosday"?)

It may sound strange, but it is exactly how Sarah and Ralph wanted it to be.

2/22/22, we chose that, and it just happened to fall on Taco Tuesday," said Sarah.

The wedding happened at a Del Taco location in Queen Creek.

"We definitely stem from a little bit of a crazy branch, and we’re just all about doing silly, crazy things!" said Sarah.

"I’ve always loved the taco Tuesday. That’s what Sarah’s always done, the Taco Tuesday for us all. How can you not like tacos?" said Sarah's father, Doug McDonald, who was dressed like a taco.

"I’d say take advantage, go for those opportunities, on 2/22/22 go for the opportunities you normally wouldn’t," said Pereda.

