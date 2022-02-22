Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
8
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley

Georgia triplets celebrate 22nd birthday on 2-22-22

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 5 Atlanta
triplets more article

(Courtesy of the family)

DULUTH, Ga. - For triplets, good things usually come in threes, but this set of Georgia siblings are celebrating everything "two" for their birthday this Tuesday.

Jill, Ross, and Jake Bieniek of Duluth, Georgia are turning 22 on Feb. 22, or 2/22/22.

HAPPY TWOSDAY: 2-22-22 MARKS A PALINDROME DATE HUNDREDS OF YEARS IN THE MAKING

Parents Randy and Stan Bieniek have been waiting to celebrate their children's "Golden Birthday" - the birthday where your age matches your special day - for 22 years.

triplets-born.jpg

(Courtesy of the family)

Randy, who is an identical twin herself, gave birth to Jill, Ross, and Jake on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2000.

After a stay in the NICU because the babies were born eight weeks early, the three siblings got a grand welcome home with two blue and pink storks in the front yard. This year, Randy and Stan continued that tradition with a big yard sign celebrating the birthday.

happy-22-birthday.jpg

(Courtesy of the family)

"Their Golden Birthday seemed so far away when they were born, and we thought about their unique date in history, but here it is! As they say when raising children, The days are long but the years are short," Stan Bieniek said.

In May, Jill and Ross will graduate from the University of Georgia and Jake will graduate from Georgia Southern.

 WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE