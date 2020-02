article

A toddler was among those injured in a three-car crash on I-10 near Buckeye Friday night.

Just after 5:30 p.m., for unknown reasons, three drivers collided on I-10 and Miller Road. One of the three injured victims needed to be extracted from one of the cars.

One lane is blocked westbound and both lanes are blocked eastbound.

