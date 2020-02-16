DPS: 3 dead following wrong-way crash on I-10 at Riggs Road

article

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that has caused a portion of Interstate 10 to close.

The crash happened on Interstate 10 near Riggs Road at 3:28 a.m.

DPS says they received a call of a wrong-way driver and shortly after a three-vehicle crash was reported involving the wrong-way driver.

According to troopers, the 71-year-old man driving the wrong way was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two passengers in the vehicle hit by the wrong-way driver were confirmed dead on the scene, and the driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The driver and passenger of the third vehicle were treated on the scene.

"This same driver was a previous Attempt to Locate (ATL) because of mental illness due to age," said Trooper Martin Sotelo. "Impairment is not believed to be a factor."

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Riggs Road are closed and to expect delays.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.