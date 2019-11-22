DPS: Crash involving possibly 20 vehicles restricting traffic on SR-51 in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a crash that may involve 20 vehicles is restricting traffic on State Route 51 in Phoenix.

According to DPS, the crash started when a vehicle collided with a concrete barrier wall in the southbound lanes of SR-51 at the Interstate 10 fly-over ramp at 4:45 a.m. on Friday.

After this crash, multiple vehicles also became involved in the initial collision.

Firefighters responded to the scene and there are no injuries.

Traffic is restricted in the area due to the crash.