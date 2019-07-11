DPS: I-10 reopens after fatal crash involving pedestrian, pickup truck

A person was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 10, causing a portion of the highway to be closed for several hours.

According to DPS, just after 4:00 a.m., 54-year-old Abelino Rudolfo was walking on I-10 near the Loop 101 interchange was struck and killed by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck immediately pulled over, called 911 and stayed at the scene.

From 91st Avenue to 99th Avenue, I-10 westbound was closed during the investigation. Sgt. Graff says it is something DPS tries to avoid at all costs because it's dangerous and an inconvenience.

"[The] last thing that we ever want to do is divert traffic especially in a rush hour morning."

DPS says the driver is cooperating. Investigators say there appears to be no fault on the driver's part. Impairment was not a factor, so they will likely not be facing any charges.